By Anna Irrera
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 9 Blockchain, cognitive
computing and cloud are some of the technologies that will shape
the finance industry the most in the digital age, banking and
technology chief executives told a
financial conference on Monday.
IBM Corp's president and chief executive Ginni
Rometty said that cognitive computing, or computer systems that
can mimic the way the human brain works, will be the "ultimate
way" finance firms will become more competitive in the future.
"I think the advantage is going to go to who has the best
insights," Rometty told delegates.
Over the past few years financial institutions have been
struggling to take advantage of vast amounts of data that they
store, which is held unevenly across their numerous databases.
"We all have mounds and mounds of data, but getting data to
produce insight, that is the holy grail", Cathy Bessant, chief
operations and technology officer at Bank of America
Corp, told Reuters on the sidelines of the Fintech Ideas
Festival.
Financial institutions have also been ramping up investment
into developing blockchain technology, the distributed data-base
system that first emerged as the software underpinning
cryptocurrency bitcoin.
"Blockchain is so profound it will do for trusted
transactions what the internet did for information," IBM's
Rometty said, describing it as one of the most transformative
technologies for finance.
Biometrics and cloud computing were also among the
technologies cited as having the most impact for the sector.
Tim Sloan, chief executive of Wells Fargo & Co, said
the bank was moving away from passwords and adopting technology
such as voice recognition to identify customers. He also called
for greater adoption of cloud technology to "test projects
through, much more quickly."
Sloan took over as chief executive of Wells Fargo in
October, in the wake of a $185 million regulatory settlement
between the bank, regulatory authorities and a Los Angeles
prosecutor over its staff opening as many as 2 million accounts
without customers' knowledge
"Innovation plays a very important role for me as the new
CEO of Wells Fargo as we rebuild trust in the company," Sloan
said.
While expanded use of digital technologies in finance
presents opportunities, executives said it increases the threat
of cyber security risk.
"The idea of having up to 50 billion connected devices in
the next few years is exciting. I also think it's scary. The
scary part of it is the cyber security," said Ajay Banga,
president and chief executive of MasterCard Inc..
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)