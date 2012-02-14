ROME Feb 14 Italian metal workers union
Fiom's leader Maurizio Landini on Tuesday proposed an
eight-hour general strike March 9 against the government's plans
to pare back rules giving workers sweeping job security, a union
source said.
The strike, if approved, would also protest automaker Fiat's
contract signed December 13 of last year that
introduces more flexible labor practices for its 86,000 Italian
workers.
Italy's government is currently in talks with Italy's three
labor unions to reform the country's rigid labor market, in
hopes of boosting economic growth. A new meeting is scheduled
for Wednesday.
