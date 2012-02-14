ROME Feb 14 Italian metal workers union Fiom's leader Maurizio Landini on Tuesday proposed an eight-hour general strike March 9 against the government's plans to pare back rules giving workers sweeping job security, a union source said.

The strike, if approved, would also protest automaker Fiat's contract signed December 13 of last year that introduces more flexible labor practices for its 86,000 Italian workers.

Italy's government is currently in talks with Italy's three labor unions to reform the country's rigid labor market, in hopes of boosting economic growth. A new meeting is scheduled for Wednesday. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni)