Nov 5 FireEye Inc shares tumbled nearly 18 percent on Thursday after the cyber security firm missed quarterly forecasts and cut its revenue outlook, saying that a reduction in cyber spying from China had hurt demand for its products.

Wall Street analysts and industry watchers said that they were sceptical of FireEye's assertion that a U.S.-China agreement to clamp down on hacking had hurt sales of the cyber security firm, at a time when corporations are placing unprecedented attention on efforts to beef up security.

More than a dozen brokerages responded to the results by cutting stock targets and recommendations on the stock.

"This is an excuse for more tactical and execution problems," said Eric Johnson, dean of the Owen School of Management at Vanderbilt University.

"I'm not hearing of a widespread drop of attacks. Nor is China the only game in town that people are worried about," said Johnson, who advises big corporations on cyber security technology.

Shares of FireEye, which released quarterly results late on Wednesday, fell $5.12 to $24.00 in early morning Nasdaq trade.

It was a record low for the stock that went public at $20 a share in a high-flying September 2013 initial public offering, climbing some 80 percent in its trading debut. (Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston and Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Frances Kerry)