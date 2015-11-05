(Adds comments from FireEye)
By Jim Finkle and Abhirup Roy
Nov 5 FireEye Inc shares lost about a
quarter of their value Thursday as the former Wall Street
darling missed quarterly forecasts and cut its outlook, saying
reduced Chinese hacking had hurt U.S. demand and sales fell
short in Europe.
Wall Street analysts and industry watchers said that they
were skeptical of FireEye's assertion that a U.S.-China
agreement to clamp down on hacking had hurt sales at a time when
corporations are placing unprecedented attention on efforts to
beef up security.
"This is an excuse for more tactical and execution
problems," said Eric Johnson, dean of Vanderbilt University's
Owen School of Management, who advises corporations on cyber
technology.
Several analysts have said FireEye was affected by
intensifying competition from rivals including Palo Alto
Networks Inc, and that a string of recent executive
departures could be hurting product development and sales.
Shares of FireEye, which released results late Wednesday,
fell $6.73, or 23 percent, to $22.39 in midday Nasdaq trade.
That knocked over $1 billion off the company's market
capitalization.
It was a record low since FireEye went public at $20 a share
in September 2013.
About a week before the quarter ended, U.S. and Chinese
leaders announced a "common understanding" that neither
government would knowingly support cyber theft of corporate
secrets.
FireEye Chief Executive Dave DeWalt said that agreement was
hurting sales, as were cyber deals between China and other
nations.
"China is changing its game a little bit when it comes to so
much brazen attack methodologies," DeWalt said.
Analysts said the blame lay elsewhere.
"We believe the miss was attributable to factors specific to
FireEye, rather than a broader slowdown," said Piper Jaffray
analyst Andrew Nowinski.
FireEye spokesman Vitor De Souza cited the company's
"dominant presence" in critical industries and work with
worldwide government agencies in insisting its view was
accurate.
"We can see what others can't," he said. "We're convinced
the threat landscape is every bit as dangerous as it ever was,
but short-term the decrease of market urgency has changed the
buying patterns."
Concerns about a slowdown pushed down some other cyber
stocks. Palo Alto fell 2.4 percent, Proofpoint Inc
dropped 4.4 percent and Fortinet Inc declined 4
percent.
FBR Capital Markets analyst Daniel Ives said he expects
those shares to recover.
"Nearly every major cybersecurity player recently has
delivered strong results across the board with a healthy
outlook," he said.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston and Abhirup Roy in
Bengaluru; Editing by Frances Kerry and Christian Plumb)