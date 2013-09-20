BRIEF-HearMeOut announces official launch of voice-based social media platform in US market
* Announces official launch of its innovative voice-based social media platform in US market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, Sept 20 FireEye Inc Chief Executive Dave DeWalt said shares in the provider of technology to fight cyber attacks were "fairly valued" after more than doubling in their trading debut on Friday after an initial public offering.
DeWalt also said he expects the company, which has yet to post a profit, to generate operating margins between 20 percent and 25 percent within four to six years.
* Announces official launch of its innovative voice-based social media platform in US market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Information Services Group announces fourth-quarter and full-year financial results, progress on Alsbridge integration
WASHINGTON, March 8 Contractors likely breached security and handed over documents describing the Central Intelligence Agency's use of hacking tools to anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks, U.S. intelligence and law enforcement officials told Reuters on Wednesday.