May 6 Cybersecurity company FireEye Inc's
quarterly revenue nearly tripled on higher demand for
its software that helps businesses fight off sophisticated
computer viruses.
FireEye also said it would acquire privately held nPulse
Technologies, which handles ultra-fast search and analysis of
network traffic and helps customers detect and prevent data
loss.
The net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $101.2
million, or 76 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March
31, from $26.9 million, or $1.78 per share, a year earlier
before the company listed.
Revenue rose to $73.9 million from $28.4 million.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)