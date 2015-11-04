* Q3 billings $210.6 mln, falls short of company's forecast
* Cuts FY rev view to $620 mln-$628 mln from $630 mln-$645
mln
* Q3 rev $165.6 mln vs est. $167.1 mln
* Shares drop 15 pct in extended trading
(Adds analyst comment, background; updates shares)
By Abhirup Roy
Nov 4 FireEye Inc cut its full-year
revenue forecast as a clamp down by United States and China on
cyber spying led to lower demand for the company's security
products.
Shares of FireEye, which also reported lower-than-expected
third-quarter revenue on Wednesday, plunged 15 percent in
extended trading, indicating that they may open at an all-time
low on Thursday.
President Barack Obama said in September that he had reached
a "common understanding" with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping
that neither government would knowingly support cyber theft of
corporate secrets or business information.
"The peace treaties are working a bit, particularly in the
U.S.," Chief Executive Dave DeWalt told Reuters.
"Hence the emergency spending doesn't happen as much. The
contract length extension doesn't happen that much," DeWalt
said.
FireEye offers cloud-based technology to help businesses and
government departments fight viruses that try to breach older
antivirus software.
FireEye's billings, a key indicator of its health, was
$210.6 million, below its forecast of $225-$230 million in July.
The company cut its full-year revenue forecast to $620
million-$628 million from $630 million-$645 million. The cut in
outlook comes after the company had raised it for the second
time in July.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $640.77 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 45 percent to $165.6 million in the
third-quarter ended Sept. 30, but fell short of analysts'
estimates of $167.1 million.
While demand for latest security offerings such as advanced
threat protection has risen, analysts have said FireEye has been
hurt as competition intensifies.
Rivals Palo Alto Networks Inc, Proofpoint Inc
and Imperva Inc have posted strong results,
underscoring the strength in cyber security spending, FBR
Capital Markets analyst Daniel Ives said.
"It appears FireEye is struggling to find its sea legs,"
Ives added.
Some analysts have also said that a string of executive
departures this year could hurt the company's product
development and sales growth.
Michael Sheridan, who had been the company's chief financial
officer since 2011, and Chief Technology Officer Dave Merkel
stepped down earlier this year.
Net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $135.5
million, or 88 cents per share, from $120 million, or 83 cents
per share, from a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company lost 37 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 45 cents per share.
Up to Wednesday's close, FireEye's stock had nearly halved
since hitting a high of $55.33 in June.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani
Ghosh and Anil D'Silva)