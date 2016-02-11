Feb 11 Cyber security company FireEye Inc
forecast first-quarter revenue largely above analysts'
estimates as it expects to sign up more customers.
Shares of FireEye, which also reported a
smaller-than-expected third-quarter loss, rose almost 5 percent
in after-hours trading on Thursday.
The company forecast revenue of $167 million-$177 million
for the quarter ending in March. Analysts on average were
expecting $167.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
FireEye's fourth-quarter billings, a key indicator of its
health, was $256.9 million - at the lower end of the $257
million-$258 million the company had estimated in January.
The company bought privately held iSight Partners for $200
million in January to boost its cyber intelligence offerings for
governments and businesses.
While demand for more sophisticated security offerings has
surged in the face of an increase in cyber hacking, FireEye is
facing intense competition from Palo Alto Networks Inc,
Proofpoint Inc and Imperva Inc.
FireEye said net loss attributable to common shareholders
increased to $136.1 million, or 87 cents per share, in the
quarter ended Dec. 31, from $105.7 million, or 72 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company lost 36 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 37 cents per share.
Revenue rose 29.2 percent to $184.8 million, missing
analysts' average estimate of $185.3 million.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)