(Adds CEO and analyst comments, details; updates share move)
By Abhirup Roy
Feb 11 Cybersecurity company FireEye Inc's
quarterly revenue and profit beat market estimates as
governments and businesses ramped up spending to protect their
networks from increasingly sophisticated attacks.
FireEye shares were up 7.2 percent at $38.26 in extended
trading on Wednesday.
Recent high profile cyber attacks, such as those on Home
Depot Inc and Sony Corp, have resulted in the
loss of huge amounts of personal information and card data.
The cybersecurity market is estimated to grow to $155.74
billion by 2019 from $95.60 billion in 2014, according to market
research firm MarketsandMarkets. (bit.ly/15EACGR)
The company's revenue soared 150 percent to $143 million in
the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, above average estimate of
$141.4 million.
"I think it's a breath of fresh air after the choppy results
we've seen over the last few quarters," FBR Capital Markets
analyst Daniel Ives said.
The company had taken a hit as customers increasingly
shifted to subscription-based products, away from on-premise
equipment that brought in revenue upfront.
FireEye was hired by No.2 U.S. insurer Anthem Inc
last week when hackers stole personal health records relating to
current and former customers and staff, after breaching an IT
system containing data on up to 80 million people.
"I think there is a recognition that these point products -
little firewall here, little antivirus there - just doesn't
solve the Sonys of the world, the Targets of the world, and Home
Depots of the world," Chief Executive David DeWalt told Reuters.
"That's why we are growing faster."
FireEye uses cloud-based technologies to help businesses and
government departments fight off computer viruses that evade
old-school anti-virus software.
The company forecast an adjusted loss of 49-53 cents per
share and revenue of $118 million-$122 million for the first
quarter ending March.
Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 53 cents per
share on revenue of $121.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $105.7
million, or 72 cents per share, for the fourth quarter from $2.5
million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 38 cents per
share, lower than the 49 cents analysts expected.
"Now it's about delivering consistent results," Ives said.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)