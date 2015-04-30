Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
April 30 Cybersecurity company FireEye Inc reported a 69.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by a 71 percent jump in subscription and services revenues.
Net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $134.0 million, or 88 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $101.2 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $125.4 million from $74.0 million. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
MEXICO CITY, April 5 State-owned oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that Mexican prosecutors have called for testimony from Pemex officials in an investigation of a bribery scandal around Brazil-based builder Odebrecht.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 5 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA sees $1.5 billion in annual exports as "a good target" for its KC-390 military cargo jet entering service next year, Jackson Schneider, head of the company's defense unit, said on Wednesday.