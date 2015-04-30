April 30 Cybersecurity company FireEye Inc reported a 69.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by a 71 percent jump in subscription and services revenues.

Net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $134.0 million, or 88 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from $101.2 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $125.4 million from $74.0 million. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)