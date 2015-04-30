(Adds CEO, analyst comment; updates shares)
By Abhirup Roy and Devika Krishna Kumar
April 30 Cybersecurity company FireEye Inc
raised its full-year revenue forecast as governments
and businesses increase spending to protect their networks from
sophisticated cyber attacks.
Shares of FireEye, which also reported better-than-expected
quarterly revenue, rose 1.7 percent in extended trading on
Thursday.
Recent high-profile cyber attacks, such as those on Anthem
Inc and Sony Corp, have forced companies and
governments to beef up their online security.
"The marketplace for cybersecurity is white hot, the needs
for our FireEye and Mandiant solutions are white hot," Chief
Executive David DeWalt told Reuters.
FireEye, which is yet to post a profit since it went public
in September 2013, uses cloud-based technologies to help
businesses and government departments fight computer viruses
that manage to breach old-school antivirus software.
The global cybersecurity market is estimated to grow to
$155.74 billion by 2019 from $95.60 billion in 2014, according
to market research firm MarketsandMarket.
"We are seeing the threat landscape go so global - a lot of
Russia, Chinese attackers, even American involvement,
Middle-East, North Korea with Sony ... it's a global pandemic,"
DeWalt said.
FireEye raised its 2015 revenue forecast to $615
million-$635 million from $605 million-$625 million.
The company said it now expected to report a loss of
$1.75-$1.85 per share, smaller than $1.80-$1.90 anticipated
earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting a loss of $1.86 per share
and revenue of $619.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"They are in the right place at the right time, which is why
they just crushed the billings number, which is a big focus for
the Street," FBR Capital Markets analyst Daniel Ives said.
FireEye's billings jumped 53 percent in the first quarter
ended March 31.
The company's net loss attributable to shareholders widened
to $134.0 million, or 88 cents per share from $101.2 million, or
76 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, FireEye had a loss of 48 cents per share.
Revenue jumped 69.5 percent to $125.4 million as
subscription and services revenue surged 71 percent, driven
mainly by its acquisition of cyber forensics firm Mandiant Corp
last year.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 51 cents per
share and revenue of $120.6 million.
FireEye shares were trading at $41.90 after the bell. Up to
Thursday's close, the stock had risen about 30 percent this
year.
(Editing by Kirti Pandey)