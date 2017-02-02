Feb 2 FireEye Inc reported a marginal
fall in quarterly revenue, its first ever as a public company,
as demand for security software slows after two years of strong
growth.
The company's shares fell as much as 20 percent to $10.35 in
after-market trading on Thursday.
FireEye, which provides web, email and malware security to
businesses and governments, said its revenue slightly fell to
$184.7 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $184.8
million a year earlier.
Net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $61.5
million, or 37 cents per share, from $136.1 million, or 87 cents
per share.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)