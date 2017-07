July 20 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Fireman Capital Partners said on Thursday that it had promoted two of its senior executives.

Chris Akelman, who joined Fireman Capital in 2012, was named principal. He has been responsible for evaluating and executing investment opportunities for the firm.

Ekta Sharma, who joined the firm as an associate in 2014, was appointed vice president. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)