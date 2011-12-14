Dec 14 Fire River Gold Corp said it resumed operations at its Nixon Fork mine in Alaska on Tuesday night, three days after it suspended operations at the mine and mill as bad weather prevented fuel-carrying aircraft from landing at the site.

On Monday, the Canadian gold miner said heavy snow and windy weather prevented aircraft carrying fuel to the gold mine from landing for 10 days.

The mill will re-start operations on Wednesday, the company said, adding that it has been able to resume diesel supply to the site.

The Nixon Fork mine, which is the company's only active project, started operations in July and is expected to produce 50,000 ounces of gold per year once it reaches its full capacity by summer 2012.

Fire River shares closed at 20 Canadian cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Venture Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Esha Dey)