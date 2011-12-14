Dec 14 Fire River Gold Corp said
it resumed operations at its Nixon Fork mine in Alaska on
Tuesday night, three days after it suspended operations at the
mine and mill as bad weather prevented fuel-carrying aircraft
from landing at the site.
On Monday, the Canadian gold miner said heavy snow and windy
weather prevented aircraft carrying fuel to the gold mine from
landing for 10 days.
The mill will re-start operations on Wednesday, the company
said, adding that it has been able to resume diesel supply to
the site.
The Nixon Fork mine, which is the company's only active
project, started operations in July and is expected to produce
50,000 ounces of gold per year once it reaches its full capacity
by summer 2012.
Fire River shares closed at 20 Canadian cents on Tuesday on
the Toronto Venture Exchange.
