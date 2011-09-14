* Diamond prices down 15-20 pct since start of August

LONDON, Sept 14 Firestone Diamonds said rough diamond prices have fallen about 15 to 20 percent since the start of August mainly due to financial markets uncertainty.

Diamond prices had risen about 40 percent in the first half boosted by demand from China and India.

The AIM-listed company said the fundamentals remain positive, with demand from China and India and shortfall in supply expected to continue to support prices, and that it expects stability to return to the market later this year.

Firestone said it sold 3,395 carats for $863,037 in its fourth sale of this year, although 20,714 carats of mainly smaller diamonds were withdrawn after failing to meet reserve prices.

"Although demand for smaller diamonds has decreased, it has remained firm for larger, better quality diamonds, and we are confident that we will see increased demand for our full range of production later in 2011," said Chief Executive Tim Wilkes on Wednesday.

Firestone, which raised 13.5 million pounds ($21.3 million) in July, said its secure cash position means it is able to withhold any diamonds that do not achieve reserve prices until stability returns later in 2011 or in early 2012.

Its next diamond sale will be held in the fourth quarter with the timing dependent on the financial markets and rough diamond market conditions, it said.

Firestone operates the Liqhobong mine in Lesotho and the BK11 mine in Botswana. ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Julie Crust; Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques)