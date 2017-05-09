(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of
Indonesian
telecommunications tower company PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure
Tbk (TBI) at
'BB-'. Simultaneously, Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed the
National
Long-Term Rating and national senior unsecured rating at
'AA-(idn)'. The Outlook
on the IDRs is Stable.
A full list of rating action follows at the end of this
commentary.
'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default
risk relative to
other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default
risk inherent
differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated
issuers or
obligations.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High Leverage: Fitch expects TBI's FFO-adjusted net leverage to
remain elevated
at around 6.0x through the next three years (2016: 6.3x) due to
continued
weakness in free cash flow (FCF) generation from an aggressive
shareholder
return policy as well as high finance costs and capex needs. The
company plans
to operate at leverage below 5.5x, measured by gross debt/last
quarter
annualised EBITDA (end-2016: 5.1x); this is within the
parameters of its bond
covenants of 6.25x. Our forecast assumes 2017 EBITDA of around
IDR3.5 trillion
(2016: IDR3.2 trillion); which is insufficient to fund yearly
dividends, share
buybacks, annual interest payments of IDR1.7 trillion and capex
of IDR1.7
trillion- IDR1.9 trillion.
High-Single Digit Growth: We forecast TBI's revenue to increase
by high-single
digits in 2017 and 2018 (2016: 8.5%), driven by its long-term
evolution network
rollout amid the proliferation of data services in Indonesia.
The company is
likely to benefit from any accelerated capex expansion by its
largest tower
tenant, PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel, AAA(idn)/Stable).
TBI has a larger
exposure to Telkomsel, at 41% of revenue, compared with PT
Profesional
Telekomunikasi Indonesia's (Protelindo, BBB-/AAA(idn)/Stable)
19% and PT Solusi
Tunas Pratama Tbk's (STP, BB-/A+(idn)/Stable) 14%.
Stable Margin, Tower Rentals: Fitch expects stable operating
EBITDA margins in
2017 (2016: 86.8%), as tower rentals are locked-in under
existing lease
contracts. The company's average remaining contract period is
around six years,
with no major contracts due for renewal in the next two years.
Nevertheless,
average monthly tower leases may come under pressure as tenancy
contracts
expire, the bulk of which will take place after 2020. TBI's
locked-in revenue
was IDR23 trillion as at end-2016.
Counterparty and Forex Risk: TBI's rating also reflects low
counterparty risk.
Revenue contribution from Indonesian telco operators with
investment-grade
international ratings was 83% in 2016; higher than Protelindo's
48% and STP's
64%. In addition, TBI mitigates currency risk by fully hedging
its US dollar
exposure. It also has US dollar-denominated annual revenue of
USD40 million from
PT Indosat Tbk (BBB+/AAA(idn)/Stable). Receivables from PT
Internux increased to
IDR125 billion (3% of revenue) at end-2016, although we expect
any possible
discontinuation of lease payments by the tenant is limited to 2%
of TBI's
revenue.
Limited Structural Subordination: TBI's bonds are rated at the
same level as its
Long-Term IDR, despite their structural subordination to debt
held at the
operating subsidiaries, which generate all of the group's
revenue. We expect the
ratio of prior-ranking debt/EBITDA to fall to around 2.5x by
2019 from 2.9x at
December 2016. Furthermore, we believe there will be strong
creditor recovery in
a distress scenario; a high proportion of the group's operating
cash flows are
contractually locked in, underpinning our decision not to notch
the bonds down
from the IDR.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
TBI's ratings reflect the favourable business profile of tower
companies that
justifies higher leverage metrics than for most corporate
credits. Its cash flow
stability and predictability are backed by long-term lease
contracts with
Indonesian mobile operators. The ratings also benefit from TBI's
lower customer
concentration risk and stronger organic growth against its
closest peers -
Indonesia's largest independent tower operator, Protelindo, and
third-largest
independent tower company, STP. However, the ratings are
constrained by TBI's
weaker balance sheet due to its high leverage and aggressive
shareholder return
policy. TBI's FFO-adjusted net leverage of above 6.0x is high
compared to
Protelindo's 2.0x and STP's 5.5x. Its National Long-Term Rating
is one notch
above STP's 'A+(idn)' due to TBI's larger scale, stronger
organic growth and
better tenancy mix, which we believe more than offsets the
higher net leverage
to justify one notch higher on the National scale.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue to grow at around high-single-digit rates in 2017 and
2018.
- Yearly additions of 1,200-1,300 towers and 1,900-2,300 tenants
in 2017-2019.
- Discontinuation of lease payments and no recovery of
receivables from Internux
to remove around 2% of TBI's annual revenue.
- Operating EBITDA margin in the mid-80% range in 2017-2019.
- Capex/revenue ratio of 35%-50% in 2017-2019 (2016: 36.8%).
- Dividend payments and share buybacks of IDR1.0 trillion-1.5
trillion per
annum.
- Gross debt/operating EBITDA of below 6.0x.
- No acquisitions or divestments.
- Average interest cost at around 9.7%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating
action include:
-Fitch does not anticipate developments that would lead to a
rating upgrade.
However, we may take positive rating action if TBI appears to be
on a solid path
to return to FFO-adjusted net leverage (based on the hedged debt
amount) of
below 5.5x on a sustained basis.
Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
-a debt-funded acquisition, lease defaults by weaker telcos, or
significant
dividend payment and share buyback activity leading to
FFO-adjusted net leverage
(based on the hedged debt amount) remaining above 6.5x on a
sustained basis.
LIQUIDITY
Reliant on Refinancing: Fitch expects TBI to refinance its debt
when it falls
due; a majority of which will mature after 2017, comprising
USD300 million
4.625% senior unsecured notes due in April 2018 and USD350
million 5.25% senior
unsecured notes maturing in February 2022 issued by its
100%-owned operating
company, TBG Global Pte Ltd. TBI called its USD300 million bonds
for settlement
on 25 May 2017, which will be refinanced using existing
committed bank
facilities. In addition, management is seeking shareholder
approval to issue up
to USD500 million in bonds; a yearly approval it had also
obtained in May 2016.
TBI had an unrestricted cash balance of IDR365 billion at
end-2016. Following
the extension of its USD300 million revolving credit facility to
June 2022, TBI
had no short-term debt maturities due in 2017. The company had a
total of USD420
million in undrawn revolving loan facilities as of end-March
2017.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk
- Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook
Stable
- Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(idn)'; Outlook
Stable
- National senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'AA-(idn)'
- Foreign-currency senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB-'
- IDR5 trillion bond programme and issues under the programme
affirmed at
'AA-(idn)'
TBG Global Pte Ltd (subsidiary)
- USD300 million guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2018
affirmed at 'BB-'
- USD350 million guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2022
affirmed at 'BB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Janice Chong (International ratings)
Director
+65 6796 7241
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Salman Fajari Alamsyah (National ratings)
Analyst
+62 21 2988 6818
Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 35
Jakarta 12910
Secondary Analyst (International ratings)
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+61 2 8256 0307
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 18 Oct
2016)
here
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers (pub.
21 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001