UPDATE 2-Overheated housing markets may hamper Canada's growth -RBC
* RBC CEO defends sales practices following media reports (Adds comments by RBC CEO)
Oct 1 Credit card processor First Data Corp said it plans to raise up to $3.2 billion from its initial public offering.
First Data said it expects its IPO to price between $18 and $20 per class A share, valuing the company at about $17.58 billion at the upper end of the range. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* RBC CEO defends sales practices following media reports (Adds comments by RBC CEO)
* James Harrison takes over as national grid gas distribution's head of operations for London
* Comcast Corp- unveils new wireless service with an unlimited data plan called Xfinity Mobile- analyst event