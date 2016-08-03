BRIEF-Jaguar Animal Health, Elanco US to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia
* Jaguar Animal Health - co and Elanco US enter agreement to license, develop, and commercialize Canalevia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 3 First Hawaiian Inc, the Honolulu-based bank controlled by France's BNP Paribas SA , raised $485 million in an initial public offering (IPO), giving it a market valuation of about $3.21 billion, a source familiar with the matter said.
Hawaii's oldest bank priced 21.1 million shares, the high-end its indicated range of $21 and $23, the source said on Wednesday.
The source asked not to be named. A spokesperson for First Hawaiian did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 31 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by double-digit percentage sales growth in its life sciences solutions and analytical instruments divisions.