EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
TEL AVIV, March 16 (Reuters) -
* First International Bank of Israel (FIBI), the country's fifth-largest bank, reported on Thursday a slight drop in fourth quarter net profit due to nonrecurring items.
* Net profit in the quarter totalled 112 million shekels ($31 million) compared with 117 million a year ago. Nonrecurring items decreased net profit by 29 million shekels.
* The bank signed an agreement for the sale of operations of FIBI Switzerland. A provision of 18 million shekels for expenses connected with the sale was recognised in the fourth quarter while income from the sale and the improvement in the efficiency ratio will be recognised in 2017.
* The board decided on a dividend of 70 million shekels, further to a payout of 200 million in the fourth quarter.
* Its ratio of Tier I equity capital to risk assets was 10.09 percent at the end of 2016, up from 9.81 percent a year earlier.($1 = 3.6291 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump intends to nominate congressional aide James Clinger to be a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for five years and to be the banking regulator's chairman for five years effective Nov. 29, the White House said in a statement on Friday.
June 16 A decision by Goldman Sachs Group Inc last year to move an investment banking veteran to Seattle, as well as Evercore Partners Inc's hiring of a top banker defending companies against activist investors, has paid off handsomely.