TEL AVIV Nov 19 First International Bank of
Israel (FIBI), the country's fifth-largest bank,
reported a drop in quarterly profit on Thursday due to one-off
provisions.
FIBI posted a net profit of 86 million shekels ($22 million)
in the third quarter, compared with 135 million a year
earlier.
Net profit was hit by 52 million shekels in provisions
regarding a lawsuit and for retirement of workers following the
bank merger with UBank.
Net interest income fell to 497 million shekels from 519
million. FIBI recorded a credit loss expense of 9 million
shekels, versus recoveries of 11 million a year earlier.
Its core Tier 1 ratio, which measures equity capital as a
proportion of total risk-weighted assets, edged up to 9.73
percent from 9.69 percent at the end of 2014.
The bank will pay a dividend of 70 million shekels.
($1 = 3.8850 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)