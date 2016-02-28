(Fixes dollar conversion)
TEL AVIV Feb 28 First International Bank of
Israel (FIBI), the country's fifth-largest bank,
reported a doubling in fourth-quarter profit on Sunday as the
year-earlier profit was weakened by one-off regulatory and
accounting items imposed on the bank.
FIBI posted a fourth-quarter net profit of 117 million
shekels ($30 million) compared with 51 million a year earlier
and 105 million forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Net interest income edged up to 499 million shekels from 498
million.
FIBI's Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel 3 rose to 9.81
percent from 9.69 percent at the end of 2014.
($1 = 3.9085 shekels)
