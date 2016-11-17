BRIEF-Solvesta: use of authorized capital of up to 6,800 new shares
* Announced on Wednesday use of authorized capital 2016 / I of up to 6,800 new shares
JERUSALEM, Nov 17 (Reuters) -
* First International Bank of Israel (FIBI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net profit of 128 million shekels ($33 million) versus 86 million a year earlier.
* FIBI is Israel's fifth-largest bank.
* Net interest income rose to 553 million shekels from 497 million, while credit loss expenses widened to 21 million shekels from 9 million.
* As part of efficiency measures, FIBI will gradually reduce its workforce by an average of 130 employees a year for a total of around 650 by 2020.
* The measures will cost 207 million shekels before tax.
* FIBI declared a dividend of 200 million shekels.
* Its Tier 1 capital ratio rose to 10.05 percent from 9.81 percent at the end of 2015.
($1 = 3.8475 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
* Unit wins 27.9 million dinars worth contract for Kuwait National Petroleum Company's project, expects gain upto 4 percent of contract value Source: (http://bit.ly/2kvHjXC) Further company coverage: )
* Said on Wednesday that has initiated review of strategic options related to the company's further development