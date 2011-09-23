MANILA, Sept 23 The Philippines' First Metro Investment Corp (FMIC) said on Friday its board had approved a plan to issue bonds to raise as much as 7 billion pesos ($159 million) this year.

Roberto Juanchito Dispo, president of FMIC, told Reuters the bonds would likely be issued sometime next month, and would probably carry a 5-year maturity.

FMIC, the investment banking arm of the country's second largest lender by asset Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co , said in a regulatory filing the final terms and conditions of the offer would be provided before the date of issue.

FMIC has clinched several underwriting deals with the government in the last few years. The latest was Manila's retail Treasury bond sale in March where the Bureau of Treasury raised 104 billion pesos.

Shares of FMIC fell 2.15 percent in early deals, with the broader market index down 3.8 percent. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)