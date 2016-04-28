Federal Reserve approves United Bankshares buyout of Cardinal Bank
WASHINGTON, April 7 The Federal Reserve on Friday said it approved a buyout of Cardinal Financial Corp of McLean, Virginia, by United Bankshares Inc of Charleston, West Virginia.
WASHINGTON, April 28 KeyCorp and First Niagara Financial Group Inc will sell 18 First Niagara branches in and around Buffalo, New York, to resolve antitrust concerns tied to KeyCorp's planned acquisition of First Niagara, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.
The department said the 18 branches have approximately $1.7 billion in deposits. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, April 7 The Federal Reserve on Friday said it approved a buyout of Cardinal Financial Corp of McLean, Virginia, by United Bankshares Inc of Charleston, West Virginia.
April 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: