UPDATE 1-Las Vegas Sands CEO says Japan casino resort could cost up to $10 billion
* Japan is expected to become world's No.2 casino market (Adds context)
TOKYO, June 8 Japan's securities regulator plans to recommend a fine of 10 million yen ($125,700) be imposed on First New York Securities for insider trading on a 2010 share issue by Tokyo Electric Power Co, the Nikkei business daily said on its Website on Friday.
Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission had confirmation from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that Japanese financial firm Nomura had leaked information about the planned share issue through a consultant to First New York, the Nikkei said. ($1 = 79.5700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi)
* Japan is expected to become world's No.2 casino market (Adds context)
TOKYO, Feb 21 A resort hosting casinos in Japan could cost up to $10 billion to construct, Las Vegas Sands Corp's chief said on Tuesday, as the casino operator looks to win operating rights in what is widely expected to become the world's second-biggest casino market.
* Coming Up: Germany Markit Mnfg Flash PMI Feb at 0830 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)