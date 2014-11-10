Nov 10 First Sensor AG :

* Says presents provisional figures for third quarter of 2014 - successful business development continues

* Says 9-month sales increased by 12.4 pct to 92.2 million euros

* Says 9-month EBIT adjusted for write-downs on purchase price allocations is 6.6 million euros (+ 19.8 pct)

* Says 9-month operating result (EBITDA) is 11.1 million euros(+9.9 pct)

* Says 9-month incoming orders rose by 12.2 pct to 109.6 million euros(9 months 2013: 97.6 million euros)

* Says 9-month consolidated net income increased year-on-year to around 4.5 million euros