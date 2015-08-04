HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 24 at 5:31 p.m. EDT/2131 GMT
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
Aug 4 U.S. solar company First Solar Inc on Tuesday reported sharply higher quarterly sales and earnings due to increased revenue from a large project in Nevada and the sale of majority stakes in two others in California.
Net income for the second quarter was $94.5 million, or 93 cents per share, compared with $4.5 million, or 4 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose to $896 million from $544.35 million a year ago.
Analysts were expecting earnings per share of 36 cents, excluding items, and revenue of $751.72, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
NEW YORK, March 24 U.S. oil refining executives met with a senior official in President Donald Trump's administration at the White House last week to argue their position for an overhaul of the nation's biofuels program, two people in the meeting told Reuters.