Aug 5 First Solar Inc, the biggest solar panel maker in the United States, reported an 86 percent fall in quarterly profit, largely due to project delays.

Net income fell to $4.5 million, or 4 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $33.6 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Tempe, Arizona-based company's revenue rose 4.7 percent to $544.4 million. (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta and Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)