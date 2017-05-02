UPDATE 9-Oil sinks to November lows on shock U.S. gasoline build
* Lowest WTI close since Nov 14, lowest Brent close since Nov 29
May 2 First Solar Inc, the largest U.S. solar equipment manufacturer, reported 1.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the sale of the Moapa project partially offset lower third-party module sales.
The company's net profit slumped to $9.1 million, or 9 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $195.6 million, or $1.90 per share, a year earlier.
The latest quarter was hurt by pre-tax restructuring and asset impairment charges of $20 million.
The company said net sales rose to $891.8 million from $876.1 million.
First Solar is bringing forward production of its Series 6 modules by a year to 2018 and abandoning plans for the Series 5 product. The company had initially expected the Series 5 and 6 products to be on the market at the same time. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
June 14 U.S. crude oil inventories fell last week, but an unexpected build in gasoline stocks and weak demand for the motor fuel offset market optimism over the crude drawdown, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.
* Hamad port bustling with shipments of food, building materials