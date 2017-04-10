BRIEF-S&P affirms Republic of Peru 'BBB+/A-2' foreign currency ratings; outlook remains stable
* republic of Peru 'BBB+/A-2' foreign currency ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable
April 10 Asset management company First State Investments has hired Matt Philo to lead its newly launched high yield team as part of its plan to expand its global fixed income business.
Philo, who will be based in New York, will head a team of five investment professionals and collaborate with the company's fixed income teams across the United States, Asia and EMEA.
Previously Philo was executive managing director/head of high yield at MacKay Shields LLC, with responsibility for over $22 billion in group assets. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
* republic of Peru 'BBB+/A-2' foreign currency ratings affirmed; outlook remains stable
NEW YORK, June 14 The five-judge team tapped to mediate a slew of thorny legal fights in Puerto Rico's massive bankruptcy will include the judge who presided over Stockton, California's 2012 bankruptcy and Puerto Rican-born federal Judge Victor Marrero.
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.