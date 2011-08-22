* First Allied to spin off from Advanced Securities
* Terms of the deal were not disclosed
* Deal is latest in the independent brokerage business
By Joseph A. Giannone
NEW YORK, Aug 22 Advanced Equities Financial
Corp is selling First Allied Securities Inc to the independent
brokerage's management in a deal financed by Lovell Minnick
Partners, the firms said on Monday.
San Diego-based First Allied said it will keep its name and
executive officers, while not changing its day to day
operations. The transaction is expected to be completed in the
fourth quarter. Terms were not disclosed.
First Allied, founded in 1994, employs about 1,000
financial advisers in 500 branches across the United States.
Advanced Equities, which acquired the firm from Wells Fargo &
Co (WFC.N) in 2005, makes late stage investments in companies.
The sale comes as deal activity heats up in the brokerage
industry. It also reflects rising expectations for the
independent broker-dealer business, which has been growing at a
much faster rate than traditional Wall Street and regional
brokerages.
Last week Ladenburg Thalmann (LTS.A) agreed to acquire
Securities America, one of the country's 10 largest independent
brokerages, from Ameriprise Financial (AMP.N) for $150 million.
Earlier this month, Investors Capital Holdings ICH.A founder
sold his controlling stake in a deal that put the firm in the
hands of its 500 advisers.
Commercial bank Regions Financial (RF.N), meanwhile, is
narrowing down a field of bidders for its Morgan Keegan.
(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone; Editing by Derek Caney)