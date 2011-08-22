* First Allied to be spun off from Advanced Securities

By Joseph A. Giannone

NEW YORK, Aug 22 First Allied Securities Inc is finally securing its own independence.

The U.S. brokerage on Monday announced a deal whereby First Allied management and private equity firm Lovell Minnick Partners will acquire the firm from Advanced Equities Financial Corp for undisclosed terms.

San Diego-based First Allied will keep its name and management, and its operations will remain the same. Lovell Minnick will own a majority stake in the company, which employs about 1,000 financial advisers in 500 branches across the United States. The firm expects to generate more than $250 million of revenue this year.

Executives from both firms said an independent First Allied can build an even larger presence through organic growth, recruiting from rivals and acquisitions.

"We're open to all types of growth in terms of acquisitions and recruiting," Adam Antoniades, president of First Allied, told Reuters.

Robert Belke, a Lovell Minnick managing director, said his firm will provide more capital to help First Allied expand.

First Allied is a small player compared with the 12,000 broker-dealers affiliated with LPL Financial (LPLA.O).

LPL's initial public offering last year sparked broad interest in independent brokers, which have been seizing market share from Wall Street houses.

Independent brokerages do business through self-employed advisers who keep about 90 percent of the revenue they produce but must pay rent and other expenses. Advisers at integrated firms like Merrill Lynch receive much less, say 40 percent, but are provided with offices, support staff and other services.

It's been a long road to independence for First Allied and Antoniades, who founded the firm in 1994. Investors backing the firm pushed for a sale a few years later, and it became a unit of banking giant Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N).

But when the executive who championed First Allied left the Wells Fargo, the bank in 2005 sold the independent brokerage to Advanced Equities, a late-stage investment firm that now wants to focus on its broker-dealer business.

The latest sale comes as brokerage deal activity heats up and as investors show growing interest in independent brokers, a group that is expanding at a faster rate than traditional brokerage houses.

"This industry is in flux," Lovell's Belke said. "The regulatory environment, for instance, creates headwinds for a lot of players in the industry and in particular for those firms that are not at scale."

Last week Ladenburg Thalmann (LTS.A) agreed to acquire Securities America, one of the country's 10 largest independent brokerages, from Ameriprise Financial (AMP.N) for $150 million. Earlier this month, the founder of Investors Capital Holdings ICH.A sold his controlling stake in a deal that put the firm in the hands of its 500 advisers.

Commercial bank Regions Financial (RF.N), meanwhile, is narrowing down a field of bidders for its Morgan Keegan. (Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone; Editing by Derek Caney and Steve Orlofsky)