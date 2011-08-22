* First Allied to be spun off from Advanced Securities
* Terms of the deal are not disclosed
* Deal is latest in the independent brokerage business
By Joseph A. Giannone
NEW YORK, Aug 22 First Allied Securities Inc is
finally securing its own independence.
The U.S. brokerage on Monday announced a deal whereby First
Allied management and private equity firm Lovell Minnick
Partners will acquire the firm from Advanced Equities Financial
Corp for undisclosed terms.
San Diego-based First Allied will keep its name and
management, and its operations will remain the same. Lovell
Minnick will own a majority stake in the company, which employs
about 1,000 financial advisers in 500 branches across the
United States. The firm expects to generate more than $250
million of revenue this year.
Executives from both firms said an independent First Allied
can build an even larger presence through organic growth,
recruiting from rivals and acquisitions.
"We're open to all types of growth in terms of acquisitions
and recruiting," Adam Antoniades, president of First Allied,
told Reuters.
Robert Belke, a Lovell Minnick managing director, said his
firm will provide more capital to help First Allied expand.
First Allied is a small player compared with the 12,000
broker-dealers affiliated with LPL Financial (LPLA.O).
LPL's initial public offering last year sparked broad
interest in independent brokers, which have been seizing market
share from Wall Street houses.
Independent brokerages do business through self-employed
advisers who keep about 90 percent of the revenue they produce
but must pay rent and other expenses. Advisers at integrated
firms like Merrill Lynch receive much less, say 40 percent, but
are provided with offices, support staff and other services.
It's been a long road to independence for First Allied and
Antoniades, who founded the firm in 1994. Investors backing the
firm pushed for a sale a few years later, and it became a unit
of banking giant Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N).
But when the executive who championed First Allied left the
Wells Fargo, the bank in 2005 sold the independent brokerage to
Advanced Equities, a late-stage investment firm that now wants
to focus on its broker-dealer business.
The latest sale comes as brokerage deal activity heats up
and as investors show growing interest in independent brokers,
a group that is expanding at a faster rate than traditional
brokerage houses.
"This industry is in flux," Lovell's Belke said. "The
regulatory environment, for instance, creates headwinds for a
lot of players in the industry and in particular for those
firms that are not at scale."
Last week Ladenburg Thalmann (LTS.A) agreed to acquire
Securities America, one of the country's 10 largest independent
brokerages, from Ameriprise Financial (AMP.N) for $150 million.
Earlier this month, the founder of Investors Capital Holdings
ICH.A sold his controlling stake in a deal that put the firm
in the hands of its 500 advisers.
Commercial bank Regions Financial (RF.N), meanwhile, is
narrowing down a field of bidders for its Morgan Keegan.
