* Raises dividend 33 percent to 8 cents per share

* Q4 adj EPS $0.38 vs est. $0.31

* Commercial division rev up 10 percent

Feb 23 First American Financial Corp , one of the largest U.S. title insurers by revenue, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit helped by higher revenue from the commercial services division and lower expenses.

The company also raised its dividend by 33 percent to 8 cents per share.

The Santa Ana, California-based company posted a second-quarter profit of $40.2 million, or 38 cents a share, compared with $47.1 million, or 44 cents a share, a year ago.

The second-quarter results include a $19.2 million charge related to the settlement of the Bank of America lawsuit.

Analysts, on an average, expected the company to earn 31 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company cut personnel costs by 4 percent and reduced operating expenses by 10 percent in the second quarter.

Commercial division revenues were up 10 percent at $107.3 million.

Shares of First American closed at $14.76 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)