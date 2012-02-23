* Raises dividend 33 percent to 8 cents per share
* Q4 adj EPS $0.38 vs est. $0.31
* Commercial division rev up 10 percent
Feb 23 First American Financial Corp
, one of the largest U.S. title insurers by revenue,
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit helped by
higher revenue from the commercial services division and lower
expenses.
The company also raised its dividend by 33 percent to 8
cents per share.
The Santa Ana, California-based company posted a
second-quarter profit of $40.2 million, or 38 cents a share,
compared with $47.1 million, or 44 cents a share, a year ago.
The second-quarter results include a $19.2 million charge
related to the settlement of the Bank of America lawsuit.
Analysts, on an average, expected the company to earn 31
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company cut personnel costs by 4 percent and reduced
operating expenses by 10 percent in the second quarter.
Commercial division revenues were up 10 percent at $107.3
million.
Shares of First American closed at $14.76 on Wednesday on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)