July 26 First American Financial Corp's quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by higher title orders.

First American Financial is one of the largest U.S. title insurers by revenue.

Second-quarter profit rose to $73 million, or 68 cents per share, from $32.3 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 18 percent to $1.10 billion. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)