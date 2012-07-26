BRIEF-Scana receives reaffirmation from Westinghouse regarding completion of new nuclear project
* Scana Corp - Scana receives reaffirmation from westinghouse regarding completion of VC Summer new nuclear project
July 26 First American Financial Corp's quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by higher title orders.
First American Financial is one of the largest U.S. title insurers by revenue.
Second-quarter profit rose to $73 million, or 68 cents per share, from $32.3 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose 18 percent to $1.10 billion. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Aecom - SEC filing
* Greenlight Capital Inc dissolves share stake in Take Two Interactive Software Inc - SEC Filing