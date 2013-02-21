Feb 21 First American Financial Corp's quarterly profit more than doubled on strong growth and improved margins at its core title insurance business.

Net income rose to $93.3 million, or 85 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $40.2 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Title insurance revenue rose 30 percent to $1.19 billion. Title insurance pre-tax margin expanded to 12.7 percent from 8.2 percent a year earlier.

Title insurers guarantee property owners have title to their property and can legally transfer it in a sale. Many lenders now require property buyers to have this insurance before extending loans, to protect them from claims by prior owners.