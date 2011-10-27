* Q3 EPS $0.20 vs est $0.36
* Q3 rev $965 mln vs $1 bln last yr
(Adds details)
Oct 27 Title insurer First American Financial
Corp posted third-quarter profit that missed market
estimates, hurt by higher claims and lower orders.
The Santa Ana, California-based company posted third-quarter
profit of $21 million, or 20 cents per share, compared with
$33.1 million, or 31 cents, last year.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 36
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue fell 3 percent to $965 million.
Title insurers guarantee that property owners have title to
their property and can legally transfer it. Many lenders now
require property buyers to have this insurance before extending
loans, to protect them from claims by prior owners.
The company closed 226,600 title orders in the
quarter, a fall of 18 percent from a year ago.
First American, which competes with Stewart
Information Services Inc and Fidelity National Financial
Inc , said it took a $13 million reserve charge in the
quarter in connection with a pending lawsuit with Bank of
America .
Provision for policy losses and other claims was $69.5
million in the third quarter, up $20 million from the last year.
Shares of the company closed at $13 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)