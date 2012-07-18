US STOCKS-Wall Street higher on strong jobs data; banks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.45 pct, S&P 0.35 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates to open)
July 18 Pawn and payday lender First Cash Financial Services Inc's quarterly profit rose as the company earned more from its pawn operations.
The company last month acquired 24 full-format pawn stores operating under the "Mister Money" brand, taking its store footprint from eight states to 12.
The company maintained its earnings forecast of $2.70 to $2.75 per share for the year.
Net income from continuing operations for April-June rose to $16.3 million, or 56 cents per share, from $15.2 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 18 percent to $132.8 million on a constant currency basis.
Analysts had expected the company to post a profit of 56 cents per share on revenue of $133.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Arlington, Texas-based company's shares closed at $41.26 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Avik Das and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
