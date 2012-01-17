(Follows alerts)

Jan 17 Pawn and payday lender First Cash Financial Services Inc said it expects quarterly earnings to be slightly above analyst estimates, and also initiated full-year 2012 guidance.

The Arlington, Texas-based company forecast fourth-quarter earnings of 70 cents a share versus analysts' estimate of 69 cents per share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First Cash guided 2012 earnings in the range $2.65 to $2.70 per share.

Analysts were expecting full-year earnings of $2.69 a share.

First Cash also acquired a chain of 29 pawn stores in Mexico on Jan. 10 for $46.7 million, and expects the deal to be accretive to its earnings this year.

"For fiscal 2011, a total of 82 new store locations were opened or acquired," the company said in a statement.

It had earlier expected to add 85 to 90 pawn stores for the full year, of which about 70 were expected to be in Mexico. [ID: nL3E7LJ1I5]

Shares of the company closed at $35.80 on Friday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)