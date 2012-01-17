BRIEF-Canada Pension Plan Investment Board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
(Follows alerts)
Jan 17 Pawn and payday lender First Cash Financial Services Inc said it expects quarterly earnings to be slightly above analyst estimates, and also initiated full-year 2012 guidance.
The Arlington, Texas-based company forecast fourth-quarter earnings of 70 cents a share versus analysts' estimate of 69 cents per share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
First Cash guided 2012 earnings in the range $2.65 to $2.70 per share.
Analysts were expecting full-year earnings of $2.69 a share.
First Cash also acquired a chain of 29 pawn stores in Mexico on Jan. 10 for $46.7 million, and expects the deal to be accretive to its earnings this year.
"For fiscal 2011, a total of 82 new store locations were opened or acquired," the company said in a statement.
It had earlier expected to add 85 to 90 pawn stores for the full year, of which about 70 were expected to be in Mexico. [ID: nL3E7LJ1I5]
Shares of the company closed at $35.80 on Friday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Canada pension plan investment board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.
* First Bancorp receives regulatory approval for acquisition of Carolina Bank Holdings, Inc.