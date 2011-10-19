* Sees FY11 EPS $2.23-$2.25

Oct 19 First Cash Financial Services Inc's third-quarter earnings beat analysts' estimates helped by higher merchandise sales and pawn loan fees, and the pawn and payday lender raised its full-year forecast above market expectations.

First Cash now expects a full-year profit of $2.23-$2.25 per share, up from its earlier forecast of $2.16-$2.20 per share.

Analysts on an average were expecting the company to earn $2.22 per share in 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third-quarter, the company posted a net profit of $18.4 million, or 59 cents per share, compared with $14.2 million, or 43 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose more than a fourth to $133.34 million.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 55 cents a share, on revenue of $132.7 million.

The Arlington, Texas-based company said the majority of its revenues in 2011 will be derived from pawn operations, with only 9-10 percent expected from U.S. consumer loan and credit services operations.

Alternative finance firms like pawn and payday lenders and credit unions are gaining traction as banks start charging fees for services that customers earlier enjoyed for free.

Revenue from First Cash's Mexico operations rose more than 31 percent to $71.6 million.

The company now expects to add 85-90 pawn stores for the full year, of which about 70 are expected to be in Mexico. The company had previously expected to add 80-85 stores.

Shares of the company closed at $43.36 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.