Feb 1 Credit card processor First Data Corp, a unit of private-equity firm KKR, reported a narrower quarterly loss helped by lower expenses and growth in its largest segment.

Fourth-quarter net loss at the company was $69.3 million, down from a loss of $179.2 million a year ago.

Consolidated revenue fell marginally to $2.7 billion in the quarter on a $115 million decline in debit network fees, the company said.

The company's retail and alliance services segment revenue rose 6 percent to $926 million in the quarter. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)