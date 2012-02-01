(Follows Alerts)
Feb 1 Credit card processor First Data
Corp, a unit of private-equity firm KKR, reported a
narrower quarterly loss helped by lower expenses and growth in
its largest segment.
Fourth-quarter net loss at the company was $69.3 million,
down from a loss of $179.2 million a year ago.
Consolidated revenue fell marginally to $2.7 billion in the
quarter on a $115 million decline in debit network fees, the
company said.
The company's retail and alliance services segment revenue
rose 6 percent to $926 million in the quarter.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)