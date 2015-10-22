By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del
WILMINGTON, Del Oct 22 First Data Corp's Chief
Executive Officer Frank Bisignano hailed a $3.5 billion
fund-raising in July 2014 for drawing a "who's who in equity
investing" and paving the way for the payment processor's huge
IPO last week.
The 2014 deal included one unusual investor: Lehman
Brothers, the bank that collapsed in 2008 at the height of the
financial crisis.
Lehman may be long gone from Wall Street, but its bankruptcy
estate still manages a portfolio of more than $10 billion in
assets, exceeding the market capitalization of fashion house
Ralph Lauren Corp or property investment firm Kimco
Realty Corp.
From an office in Manhattan, Lehman's staff manage piles of
cash and securities, interests in real estate and private equity
investments, including a stake in Formula One motor racing.
While bankruptcy estates focus on liquidating assets for the
benefit of creditors, Lehman dusted off its investing expertise
last year and spent $151 million on private placement of stock
in First Data.
According to a court filing, the money was spent on a
"pro-rata" share of the private placement, indicating Lehman had
a previous relationship with First Data. Lehman provided
financing in 2007 for the buyout of First Data, which was led by
KKR & Co.
"When you get a $3.5 billion vote of confidence by some
fabulous investors," Bisignano told an analysts call in July
2014, "the who's who in equity investing in it gives your
customers great confidence in your ability."
The private placement of stock was credited by Bisignano for
providing cash to pay down First Data's debt and returning the
company to profit after years of losses.
Lehman's management can make investments if they determine
it will likely benefit creditors.
Lehman and First Data declined to comment on the Lehman
stake.
Lehman did not disclose how the First Data investment
performed.
KKR, which was the lead investor in the 2014 private
placement, has estimated in securities filings the value of its
investment in First Data rose about 13 percent from the private
placement through June 30. However, those gains may have been
offset after First Data cut the IPO price by 20 percent from the
top of its target range.
Shares in First Data were little changed at $15.36 on
Thursday, below the $16 IPO price.
COMPLEX CASES
Lehman emerged from bankruptcy in 2012 with a new board
selected by creditors, overseen by Chairman David Pauker,
formerly the executive managing director of Goldin Associates, a
financial consultancy. Christopher O'Meara, a former chief
financial officer of Lehman, is the chief executive.
"I do think it's remarkable both how significant Lehman's
assets have turned out to be and how much they still have," said
David Skeel, a professor at University of Pennsylvania Law
School.
The First Data deal is not even the largest investment by
the bankrupt firm. In 2012, it ponied up about $3 billion to buy
two minority positions held by other banks in Archstone, an
owner of apartment complexes, giving it full ownership. It later
sold Archstone for $6.5 billion.
Lehman had teamed up with Tishman Speyer to acquire
Archstone for $22.2 billion, including debt, in 2007.
In total, Lehman's bankruptcy estate has distributed $105.4
billion to creditors. Of that, $77.2 billion was paid to
third-party claims, with the rest paid to other Lehman
affiliates. While more than $1 trillion of claims were filed,
the estate will recognize about $330 billion, according to court
documents.
Jonathan Lipson, a professor at Temple University School of
Law, said the case could still require years of work as the
estate pursues lingering litigation and awaits overseas
affiliates to complete their liquidations.
"Enron's estate lasted forever and ever," Lipson said,
referring to the power company that filed in 2001 and closed its
bankruptcy case only last year. "That's what happens with really
complex cases."
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Carmel Crimmins and Frances Kerry)