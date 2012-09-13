Sept 13 First Data Corporation on Thursday added $850 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the offering was increased from an originally planned $250 million. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, HSBC, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: FIRST DATA CORPORATION AMT $850 MLN COUPON 6.75 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100.75 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 6.591 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/27/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 479 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS