Tiffany to add directors in deal with activist hedge fund Jana
Feb 21 Luxury jewelry retailer Tiffany & Co said it would appoint three independent directors to its board in a deal with activist investor Jana Partners LLC.
Sept 13 First Data Corporation on Thursday added $850 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the offering was increased from an originally planned $250 million. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, HSBC, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: FIRST DATA CORPORATION AMT $850 MLN COUPON 6.75 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100.75 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 6.591 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/27/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 479 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
Abu Dhabi, Feb 21 The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced 4.07 billion dirhams ($1.11 billion) in defence procurement contracts on Tuesday, the third day of the biennial International Defence Exhibition (Idex) in Abu Dhabi.
Feb 21 Medtronic Plc, the world's largest standalone medical device maker, reported a 5 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, driven by higher demand for its heart, vascular and minimally invasive products.