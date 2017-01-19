CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Post-it maker 3M's quarterly profit beats on controlled costs
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported on Tuesday better-than-expected quarterly profit, as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
Jan 19 FirstEnergy Corp said on Thursday it would sell four gas-generating plants in Pennsylvania and portion of a Virginia hydroelectric power station to a unit of LS Power Equity Partners III LP for about $925 million.
The power stations, owned by FirstEnergy's units, have a total capacity of 1,572 megawatts (MW).
Akron, Ohio-based FirstEnergy's move comes as it shifts its focus to more regulated markets by selling or deactivating assets in highly competitive and less regulated markets.
FirstEnergy will own or control a total generating capacity of about 15,380 MW upon the closing of the deal. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Jan 24 3M Co, the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes, reported on Tuesday better-than-expected quarterly profit, as the company kept a tight lid on costs.
NEW YORK, Jan 24 An equally divided federal appeals court on Tuesday refused to reconsider its landmark decision that the U.S. government cannot force Microsoft Corp and other companies to turn over customer emails stored on servers outside the United States.
* Verizon CFO on yahoo deal- "we have not yet reached any final conclusions yet"- conf call