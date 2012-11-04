Nov 4 Firstenergy Corp :
* Says service restored to more than 1.7 million customers
affected by
hurricane sandy
* Says storm had left more than 2.3 million Firstenergy
customers without power
in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland.
* Says in New Jersey over 700,000 customers had power restored
in 120 hours
since storm, additional 135,000 expected to be restored today
* Says appx 473,000 of the 1.2 million jcp&l customers affected
by sandy remain
without power, most to be restored by Wednesday November 7
* Says appx 39,000 of 201,000 mon power customers impacted
remain without power
* Says of 21,000 metropolitan Edison customers remain without
service
* Says more than 288,000 cei customers lost power from sandy,
10,000 customers
remain without power
* Says more than 150,000 potomac Edison customers impacted by
sandy, appx 8,000
remain without power