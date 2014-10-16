BRIEF-Hopfed Bancorp Inc says reduces size of board to 8 members
* Subsequent to acceptance of Joseph M. Solomon's resignation, board determined to reduce size of board to eight members
Oct 16 FirstEnergy Corp :
* Statement from FirstEnergy
* Learned on Wednesday, that second nurse diagnosed with Ebola visited with one Akron-area employee of co during stay in northeast Ohio
* Says a second employee has self-identified as possibly having contact
* Says these two employees do not have direct contact with FirstEnergy's customers
* Says the first employee was notified by the center for disease control
* Immediately requested the employees remain home from work, with pay, through the incubation period for the virus, which is up to 21 days
* Says company will provide employees with access to medical information, respond to any employee questions and concerns
BRASILIA, March 15 Brazil's federal audit court TCU on Wednesday allowed state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA to proceed with its divestment program, but required the company to restart the process except for two projects.
* Dow up 0.6 pct, S&P 500 up 0.95 pct, Nasdaq up 0.87 pct (Updates with reaction to Fed's Yellen)