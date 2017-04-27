April 27 U.S. power company FirstEnergy Corp
agreed to pay $109 million to settle a legal dispute with
two railroads concerning a long-term coal transportation
contract, the Ohio based company said in a federal filing on
Wednesday.
FirstEnergy said its FirstEnergy Generation unit would pay
CSX Corp's CSX Transportation and Berkshire Hathaway
Inc's BNSF Railway in three annual installments
beginning May 1, which would be guaranteed by FirstEnergy.
FirstEnergy warned if the CSX/BNSF agreement is not
finalized or if another coal transport dispute with BNSF and
Norfolk Southern Corp's Norfolk Southern Railway is not
settled, the "amount of damages owed ... could be material and
may cause FirstEnergy Solutions to seek protection under U.S.
bankruptcy laws."
FirstEnergy Solutions is the company's competitive
subsidiary. FirstEnergy Generation is a unit of FirstEnergy
Solutions.
"The settlement does nothing to improve the long-term
outlook for FirstEnergy's merchant generation business, in our
view, with weak commodity forward prices for electricity and gas
into 2018, and beyond," Paul Fremont, managing director Americas
Research at Mizuho Securities USA, said in a statement Thursday.
Fremont also noted the settlement would add $109 million to
FirstEnergy's exposure if FirstEnergy Solutions ends up
declaring bankruptcy in the future.
FirstEnergy said in late 2016 it wants to exit the
competitive generation business over the next 18 months to focus
on its regulated businesses.
The competitive businesses have suffered over the past
several years as declining natural gas prices depressed power
prices to their lowest in more than 15 years.
At the same time, demand for electricity from the power grid
has declined in several regions since many businesses closed
during the Great Recession of the late 2000s, and with the
proliferation of energy efficiency and distributed renewable
generation programs that enable homeowners to produce more of
their own electricity.
In the coal contract dispute with CSX and BNSF, FirstEnergy
argued in a hearing concluded on Feb. 24 it should be allowed to
exit the delivery contracts because it was forced to shut some
of the plants that the fuel was to be delivered to due to new,
unforeseen federal environmental regulations.
On April 12, an arbitration panel denied FirstEnergy's
demand for declaratory judgment that force majeure excused its
performance under the coal contracts, and ruled that FirstEnergy
breached and repudiated the contract.
Separately, FirstEnergy said settlement discussions with
BNSF and Norfolk Southern related to another long-term coal
transportation contract were in early stages.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Bernard Orr)