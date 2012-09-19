Sept 19 Power producer FirstEnergy Corp
expects to lay off 200 people as customer load growth slows and
power prices remain weak, and the company said there could be
further workforce reductions throughout 2013.
Ohio-based FirstEnergy is reviewing workforce at corporate
support departments and electric utility FirstEnergy Solutions,
located primarily in Akron.
FirstEnergy's subsidiaries had 17,257 employees in the
United States as of Dec. 31, 2011.
A weak economy has taken a toll on industrial demand for
power in the United States, pushing down prices.