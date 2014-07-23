July 23 Firstextile AG : * Says secured new 100m USD syndicated loan to broaden further business

development * Says syndicated loan improves financing structure and secures growth

financing in a long-term * Says the loan has an interest rate of 4.25 pct plus 3M libor * Says syndicated loan was secured for its wholly-owned subsidiary China

