Aug 27 Firstextile AG : * Says revenue rose by 81.4% quarter-on-quarter to EUR 59.6 mn in Q2 2014 * Says net profit decreased by 24.9% from EUR 18.1 million H1 2013 to EUR 13.6

million in the same period of 2014 * Says h1 EBIT amounted to EUR 17.4 million representing a decline of 23.9%

year-on-year (H1 2013: EUR 22.9 million) * Says H1 gross profit amounted to EUR 28.6 million compared to EUR 33.2

million in the previous year's period * Says confirms guidance for the full year 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage