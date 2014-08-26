UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 26 Firstfarms A/S : * Says H1 turnover DKK 39.0 million * Says Q2 EBIT DKK 3.6 million versus DKK 4.8 million * Says maintains the 2014 expectations of an EBIT result of DKK 17-22 million * Says Q2 pre-tax profit DKK 1.6 million versus DKK 3.2 million * Says Q2 net profit DKK 1.5 million versus DKK 3.1 million * Source text for Eikon: * Further company coverage
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources